MP police register case against Digvijaya Singh over social post on former RSS chief Golwalkar

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh is facing legal trouble after the Indore police have registered a case against him for allegedly sharing a controversial post on social media about former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief MS Golwalkar.

The case was filed following a complaint lodged by Rajesh Joshi, a local lawyer and RSS worker . The FIR against Singh includes charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code , including promoting enmity between different groups, forgery, defamation, and making statements conducing to public mischief.

According to Joshi's complaint, Singh shared a contentious poster on Facebook featuring the name and picture of Golwalkar, popularly known as "Guruji," with the intention of inciting conflict among various communities such as Dalits, backward classes, Muslims, and Hindus. The complaint alleges that Singh's post on Golwalkar offended the religious sentiments of Sangh workers and the entire Hindu community.

A local Sangh official released a statement claiming that Singh's social media post about Golwalkar was false and unwarranted, aiming to tarnish the image of the organisation. Singh had tweeted a picture of a page containing several controversial comments attributed to Golwalkar, including statements indicating a preference for British rule over equal rights for Dalits, backward classes, and Muslims.

In response to Singh's post, Sunil Ambekar, a senior RSS functionary, accused him of sharing a photoshopped image and stated that the allegations were baseless and intended to cause social disharmony. Ambekar emphasized that Golwalkar's life was dedicated to eliminating social discrimination and that he never made such remarks.

MS Golwalkar was the longest-serving RSS chief, leading the organisation from 1940 to 1973. The controversy surrounding Singh's social media post has resulted in a legal case, with the police registering an FIR against him based on the complaint filed by Rajesh Joshi.