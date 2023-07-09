CNBC TV18
MP police register case against Digvijaya Singh over social post on former RSS chief Golwalkar

Read Time2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 9, 2023 9:40:01 AM IST (Published)

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh has allegedly shared sharing a controversial post about former RSS chief MS Golwalkar, "promoting enmity, forgery, defamation, and making statements conducing to public mischief". The post has offended the religious sentiments of Sangh workers and the Hindu community.

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh is facing legal trouble after the Indore police have registered a case against him for allegedly sharing a controversial post on social media about former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief MS Golwalkar.

The case was filed following a complaint lodged by Rajesh Joshi, a local lawyer and RSS worker. The FIR against Singh includes charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including promoting enmity between different groups, forgery, defamation, and making statements conducing to public mischief.
According to Joshi's complaint, Singh shared a contentious poster on Facebook featuring the name and picture of Golwalkar, popularly known as "Guruji," with the intention of inciting conflict among various communities such as Dalits, backward classes, Muslims, and Hindus. The complaint alleges that Singh's post on Golwalkar offended the religious sentiments of Sangh workers and the entire Hindu community.
