Digvijaya Singh joins race for Congress president post

By CNBCTV18.com

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, too, joined the race for party presidential polls. He collected the nomination form today and he is likely to file it by September 30, Friday.

"I have come here to collect my nomination form and I will likely file it tomorrow."

Apart from Singh, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Bansal have reportedly collected the nomination form for the party's presidential elections. Although the party's high command was keen on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, but at least 90 MLAs loyal to him resigned as former state deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's name was doing round for the top post.

The rebel by Gehlot's loyalist MLAs irked the top brass which is now reportedly not keen on backing him. Hectic parleys are underway at the party office in Delhi.

Asked if he was acting at the behest of the party leadership, he said, "I am responsible for myself." When asked if he will remain in the fray, Singh told reporters, "Wait till the date of withdrawal." Asked if he was merely posturing, the Congress leader said, "Why don't you take me seriously?" Singh arrived in Delhi late on Wednesday night leaving the Bharat Jodo Yatra midway.

The process for filing nominations for the election started on September 24 and will end on September 30. The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers would be October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8.

The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on October 17, while counting of votes, if necessary, and the counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.