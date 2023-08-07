Data protection bill can have 'chilling effect on journalistic activity': Editors Guild

The Editors Guild of India has expressed concerns over the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, fearing it may threaten press freedom and citizen surveillance.

The Editors Guild of India has expressed its apprehensions regarding specific provisions within the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, stating that they may negatively impact press freedom. As of now, the government has scheduled the consideration and passage of the DPDP Bill in Lok Sabha for Monday.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Guild raised concerns that the DPDP Bill establishes a framework that could potentially enable the surveillance of citizens, including journalists and their sources.

"This will lead to a chilling effect on journalistic activity in the country," the Guild said.

To address these concerns, the Guild has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the Bill to a parliamentary standing committee.

Additionally, it has communicated its reservations about the Bill to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and leaders of political parties in Parliament.

The DPDP Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on August 3 with the aim of safeguarding the privacy of Indian citizens by proposing penalties of up to Rs 250 crore on entities found misusing or failing to protect the digital data of individuals. Notably, this Bill comes six years after the Supreme Court recognised the right to privacy as a fundamental right.

The Guild highlights Section 36 of the DPDP Bill, which permits the government to request personal information, including that of journalists and their sources, from any public or private entity acting as a data fiduciary.

Furthermore, it expresses concern about clause 17(2)(a), which allows the Union government to exempt any "instrumentality of the State" from the provisions of the Bill, effectively excluding them from data protection restrictions, including internal data sharing and processing.

The Guild also draws attention to Section 17(4), which allows the government and its instrumentalities to retain personal data indefinitely.

Additionally, the Guild is troubled by the lack of exemptions for journalists in cases where reporting on certain entities in the public interest may conflict with their right to personal data protection. It points out that the Justice Srikrishna Committee's framework for striking a balance between personal data protection and public interest, which is absent in the current bill, should be considered.

The Guild emphasizes that such shortcomings could have a chilling effect on journalistic activities in the country.

"We note, with dismay, that while the Bill, ostensibly to promote data protection, has failed to make any provisions that bring about the surveillance reform that is urgently needed, and in fact creates an enabling framework for surveillance of citizens, including journalists and their sources," the Guild said.

Moreover, certain provisions of the Bill seem to favour non-disclosure of information, including data sought by journalists in the public interest, thereby reducing overall accountability. The Guild also raises concerns about the composition of the Data Protection Board and calls for its independence from the government.

