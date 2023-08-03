Digital data protection bill | Opposition raises concerns, government sources clarify it is not a money bill

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, is set to be tabled in Parliament on August 3. The bill seeks to establish a robust framework for the protection of personal data in the digital realm.

The Opposition is questioning the introduction of the digital data protection bill as a money bill. However, government sources later clarified that the bill will be taken up as a normal one not as a money bill.

The Opposition raised concerns about bypassing the Parliamentary procedure in the introduction and passage of the data protection bill.

Congress MP Manish Tewari in a tweet said if the Speaker certifies the bill as a money bill, the Rajya Sabha will not be able to make changes to it.

Tewari said if the bill should be considered as a regular one and referred back to the joint Parliament committee.

Members of the Opposition have also said that the JPC report on the data protection bill was adopted without the introduction of the bill.

The bill, aimed at safeguarding personal data, was approved by the Cabinet in July. It was initially introduced in Parliament on December 11, 2019, with the intention of ensuring the protection of private data belonging to individuals across the country. The bill outlines stringent provisions regarding data protection, data sharing, and data storage.