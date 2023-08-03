CNBC TV18
Opposition raises concerns on introduction of digital data protection bill as money bill

By Parikshit Luthra  Aug 3, 2023 9:33:37 AM IST (Updated)

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, is set to be tabled in Parliament on August 3. The bill seeks to establish a robust framework for the protection of personal data in the digital realm. The Opposition has raised concerns about bypassing the Parliamentary procedure in the introduction and passage of the data protection bill.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, is set to be tabled in Parliament on August 3. The bill seeks to establish a robust framework for the protection of personal data in the digital realm.
The Opposition has raised concerns about bypassing the Parliamentary procedure in the introduction and passage of the data protection bill.
Congress MP Manish Tewari in a tweet said if the Speaker certifies the bill as a money bill, the Rajya Sabha will not be able to make changes to it.
Tewari said if the bill should be considered as a regular one and referred back to the joint Parliament committee.
Members of the Opposition have also said that the JPC report on the data protection bill was adopted without the introduction of the bill.
The Centre is all set to table the Digital Personal Data Protection bill in Parliament today, August 3, as per a Lok Sabha document.
The bill, aimed at safeguarding personal data, was approved by the Cabinet in July. It was initially introduced in Parliament on December 11, 2019, with the intention of ensuring the protection of private data belonging to individuals across the country. The bill outlines stringent provisions regarding data protection, data sharing, and data storage.
CNBC-TV18 obtained exclusive access to the draft of the bill, revealing significant changes and provisions aimed at safeguarding individuals' data rights, regulating data fiduciaries, or entities collecting personal data, and ensuring proper enforcement through a dedicated Data Protection Board.
First Published: Aug 3, 2023 9:25 AM IST
