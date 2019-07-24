#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
'Different kind of guy' - Trump sees kindred spirit in Boris Johnson

Updated : July 24, 2019 11:55 AM IST

In Boris Johnson, US President Donald Trump may be getting the brash British prime minister he wanted after Trump made up his mind that Theresa May was a hapless leader for failing to deliver a credible Brexit deal.
Trump appeared poised to quickly extend an invitation to Johnson to visit the White House once he takes over as prime minister on Wednesday after winning the Conservative Party leadership.
Johnson, 55, has promised to complete Brexit on Oct. 31 with or without a deal, even though lawmakers say they will bring down any government that tries to leave without one.
