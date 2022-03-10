Didihat Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Didihat Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Didihat is an assembly constituency in the Pithoragarh district, in the Kumaon region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Didihat legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Almora Lok Sabha constituency.

TBD - CMS iframe results code

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Didihat was won by Vishan Singh of the BJP. He defeated IND's Kishan Bhandari.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Bishan Singh Chuphal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Vishan Singh garnered 17392 votes, securing 33.66 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2368 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.58 percent.

The total number of voters in the Didihat constituency stands at 82849 with 40661 male voters and 42188 female voters.