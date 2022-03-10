Didarganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Didarganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Didarganj is an assembly constituency in the Azamgarh district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Didarganj legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Didarganj was won by Sukhdev Rajbhar of the BSP. He defeated SP's Adil Shaikh. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Adil Sheikh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sukhdev Rajbhar garnered 62125 votes, securing 33.15 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3645 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.94 percent.

The total number of voters in the Didarganj constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Didarganj constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.