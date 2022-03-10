  • Business News>
  • Didarganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Didarganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Didarganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of Didarganj constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Didarganj is an assembly constituency in the Azamgarh district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Didarganj legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency.
Click here to track Didarganj LIVE
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Didarganj was won by Sukhdev Rajbhar of the BSP. He defeated SP's Adil Shaikh. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Adil Sheikh.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Sukhdev Rajbhar garnered 62125 votes, securing 33.15 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3645 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.94 percent.
The total number of voters in the Didarganj constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Didarganj constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
