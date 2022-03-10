Dibiyapur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dibiyapur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dibiyapur is an assembly constituency in the Auriya district of the Doab region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Dibiyapur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Etawah Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Dibiyapur was won by Lakhan Singh of the BJP. He defeated SP's Pradeep Kumar Yadav.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Pradeep Kumar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Lakhan Singh garnered 71,480 votes, securing 37.3 percent of the vote share, winning the seat by a margin of 12,094 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.31 percent.