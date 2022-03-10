0

Dhuri Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dhuri Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Profile image
IST (Published)
Mini

Dhuri Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Dhuri constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Dhuri is an assembly constituency in the Sangrur district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.
The Dhuri legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Dhuri was won by Dalvir Singh Goldy of the INC. He defeated AAP's Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Arvind Khanna.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Dalvir Singh Goldy garnered 49347 votes, securing 38.42 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2811 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.19 percent.
The total number of voters in the Dhuri constituency stands at 1,65,053 with 78,115 male voters and 86,930 female voters.
The Dhuri constituency has a literacy level of 81.68 percent.
