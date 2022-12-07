Dhoraji Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dhoraji Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Dhoraji constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Dhoraji is an assembly constituency in the Rajkot district in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. The Dhoraji legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Porbandar l Lok Sabha constituency. Lalit Vasoya of the Congress, AAP’s Vipul Sakhiya Rathod and Dr Mahendrabhai Padalia of the ruling BJP fought to win Dhoraji.

In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Dhoraji was won by Lalit Vasoya of Congress. Lalit Vasoya defeated Haribhai Patel of the BJP.

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Radadiya Vitthalbhai Hansrajbhai of Congress.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Lalit Vasoya garnered 85,070 votes, securing 53.19 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 25,085 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.85 percent.

The total number of voters in the Dhoraji constituency stands at 2,68,514.

The Dhoraji constituency has a literacy level of 80.96 percent.