Dholka Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dholka Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Dholka constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Dholka is an assembly constituency in the Ahmedabad district of the North Gujarat region of Gujarat. The constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Kheda Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 elections, Dholka was retained by Bhupendrasinh Chudasama of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He defeated Indian National Congress' (INC) Ashvinbhai Rathod.

Before that, in the 2012 elections, the seat was held by Chudasama.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Chudasama garnered 71,530 votes, securing 44.22 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 327 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.2 percent.

The total number of voters in the Dholka constituency stands at 2,53,730 with 1,30,351 male and 1,23,377 female voters.

The Dholka constituency has a literacy level of 85.31 percent.

It is a Dalit-dominated seat.