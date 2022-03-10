Dholana Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dholana Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dholana is an assembly constituency in the Hapur district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Dholana legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Dholana was won by Aaaslam Choudhary of the BSP.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Dharmesh Singh Tomar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Aaaslam Choudhary garnered 88580 votes, securing 17.45 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3576 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.7 percent.

The total number of voters in the Dholana constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Dholana constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.