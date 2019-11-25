Finance
DHFL total Loan Portfolio stands at Rs 95,615: Govt to Lok Sabha
Updated : November 25, 2019 03:18 PM IST
DHFL's total loan portfolio of Rs 95,615 crore includes housing loans of Rs 44,851 crore, non-housing at Rs 13,590 crore and SME loans Rs 4,924 crore under the retail loans.
Under the wholesale loans, housing of residential projects at Rs 15,655 crore, SRA project, 7,021 crore, non-housing at Rs 9,340 crore and commercial at Rs 233 crore.
The Regional Director (Western Region) has conducted an Inspection of DHFL and submitted the inspection report to the Ministry on October 10, 2019.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more