Dhaurahra Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dhaurahra Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dhaurahra is an assembly constituency in the Kheri district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Dhaurahra legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Dhaurahra Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Dhaurahra was won by Awasthi Bala Prasad of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Yeshpal Singh Chaudhari.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Shamsher Bahadur Alias Sheroobhaiya.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Awasthi Bala Prasad garnered 79809 votes, securing 36.06 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3353 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.51 percent.