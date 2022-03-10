Dharchula Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dharchula Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Dharchula is an assembly constituency in the Pithoragarh district, in the Kumaon region of the state of Uttarakhand .

The Dharchula legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Almora Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Dharchula was won by Harish Singh of the INC. He defeated BJP's Virendra Singh Pal.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Harish Dhami.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Harish Singh garnered 25597 votes, securing 47.56 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3085 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.73 percent.

The total number of voters in the Dharchula constituency stands at 87747 with 43711 male voters and 44036 female voters.