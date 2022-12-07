English
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 10:47:17 PM IST (Published)

Dharamshala Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Dharamshala constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Dharamshala is an assembly constituency in the Kangra district in the Lower Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Dharamshala legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency.

Dharamshala is considered the headquarters of Kangra, the largest district in the state. History suggests that whichever party wins Kangra, forms the state government.
BJP's Rakesh Kumar, Congress' Sudhir Sharma, and AAP's Kulwant Singh Rana are in the fray for the seat.
In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Dharamshala was won by Kishan Kapoor of the BJP. Kishan Kapoor had defeated Congress leader Sudhir Sharma.
Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Congress' Sudhir Sharma.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Kishan Kapoor garnered 26,050 votes, securing 45.13 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 2,997 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.26 percent.
The total number of voters in the Dharamshala constituency stands at 78,449.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
