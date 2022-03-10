Dharampur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dharampur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dharampur is an assembly constituency in the Dehradun district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Dharampur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Dharampur was won by Vinod Chamoli of the BJP. He defeated INC's Dinesh Agarwal.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Dinesh Agarwal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Vinod Chamoli garnered 53,828 votes, securing 50.78 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 10,953 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.33 percent.

The total number of voters in the Dharampur constituency stands at 2,06,737 with 1,11,239 male voters and 95,492 female voters.