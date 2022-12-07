English
Terms and Conditions

Dharampur Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 10:56:38 PM IST (Published)

Dharampur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Dharampur constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Dharampur is an assembly constituency in the Hamirpur Hamirpur district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Dharampur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

Chandrashekhar of Congress, Rajat Thakur of BJP and Rakesh Mandhotra of AAP contested the seat. The seat has been under BJP control since 2007 when the party fielded Mahender Singh, who had been elected the MLA from Dharampur a total of four times contesting from various parties.
In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Dharampur was won by Mahender Singh of the BJP. He defeated the Congress’s Chandrashekar.
Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP’s Mahender Singh. In the 2017 assembly polls, Mahender Singh garnered 27,931 votes, securing 56.16 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 11964 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 24.71 percent.
The total number of voters in the Dharampur constituency stands at 82,732. The Dharampur constituency has a literacy level of 81.53 percent.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
AAPAssembly Elections 2022BJPCongressHimachal Pradesh election 2022

