Dharampur Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 10:38:54 PM IST (Published)

Dharampur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Dharampur constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Dharampur is an assembly constituency in the Valsad district in the South region of Gujarat. The Dharampur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes category and falls in the Valsad Lok Sabha constituency.

Arvind Chhotubhai Patel of the BJP fought against Congress’ Kishanbhai V. Patel  and Kamleshbhai Ghelabhai Patel of the AAP.
In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Dharampur was won by Arvind Chhotubhai Patel of the BJP. Arvind Chhotubhai Patel defeated the Congress’s Ishvarbhai Dhedabhai Patel.
Assembly election yearWinning PartyMargin of victory
2012INC9.43%
2017BJP12.54%
2022TBATBA
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was won by Ishvarbhai Dhedabhai Patel of the INC. In the 2017 assembly polls,  Arvind Chhotubhai Patel garnered 94,944 votes, securing 53.29 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 22,246 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.54 percent.
The total number of voters in the Dharampur constituency stands at 251084 with 125269 male and 125815 female voters. The Dharampur constituency has a literacy level of 78.55 percent
 
