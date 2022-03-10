Dharamkot Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dharamkot Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dharamkot is an assembly constituency in the Moga district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Dharamkot legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Dharamkot was won by Sukhjit Singh of the INC. He defeated SAD's Tota Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Tota Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sukhjit Singh garnered 63,238 votes, securing 43.92 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 22,218 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.43 percent.

The total number of voters in the Dharamkot constituency stands at 1,81,612 with 85,567 male voters and 96,036 female voters.