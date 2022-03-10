Dhanolti Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dhanolti Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dhanolti is an assembly constituency in the Tehri Garhwal district, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Dhanolti legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Dhanolti was won by Pritam Singh Panwar of the IND. He defeated BJP's Narayan Singh Rana.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Mahaveer Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pritam Singh Panwar garnered 17,811 votes, securing 35.98 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1,615 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.26 percent.

The total number of voters in the Dhanolti constituency stands at 86,036 with 44,328 male voters and 41,708 female voters.