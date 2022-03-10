Dhanghata Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dhanghata Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dhanghata is an assembly constituency in the Sant Kabir Nagar district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Dhanghata legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Dhanghata was won by Shri Ram Chauhan of the BJP. He defeated SP's Algoo Prasad.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Alagu Prasad Chauhan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Shri Ram Chauhan garnered 79572 votes, securing 39.73 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 16909 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.44 percent.