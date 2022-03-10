Dhanaura Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dhanaura Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Dhanaura is an assembly constituency in the Amhora district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Dhanaura legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Amroha Lok Sabha constituency.

TBD - CMS iframe results code

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Dhanaura was won by Rajeev Kumar of the BJP. He defeated SP's Jagram Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Maikal Chandra.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajeev Kumar garnered 102943 votes, securing 45.72 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 38229 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 16.98 percent.

The total number of voters in the Dhanaura constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Dhanaura constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.