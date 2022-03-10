Dhampur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dhampur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Dhampur is an assembly constituency in the Bijnor district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Dhampur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Nagina Lok Sabha constituency.

TBD - CMS iframe results code

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Dhampur was won by Ashok Kumar Rana of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Tha Mool Chand Chauhan. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Th Mool Chand Chauhan.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ashok Kumar Rana garnered 82169 votes, securing 42.58 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 17864 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.26 percent.

The total number of voters in the Dhampur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Dhampur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.