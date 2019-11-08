Devendra Fadnavis submits resignation to governor amid ongoing tussle with Shiv Sena

Maharashtra chief minister on Friday submitted his resignation after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Current Maharashtra assembly will be dissolved by today midnight.

There has been no headway in government formation even a fortnight after Assembly poll results were announced on October 24.



Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other state ministers meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/grmCMrHLg9

— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019

Meanwhile, it is learned that BJP's ally Shiv Sena has moved its MLAs at Hotel Retreat in Madh, Malad West till November 15. Also, the party has written to Mumbai Police Commissioner requesting for security arrangements.

It is also learned that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has reached NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence for discussions on the latest developments.

The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in the October 21 Assembly polls winning 105 seats, and its ally Shiv Sena, with 56 seats, have not staked claim to form the government together or separately till now.

The two parties are bickering over power-sharing formula since October 24, when the poll results were out. The NCP and the Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively, in the election to the 288-member assembly where the majority mark is 145.