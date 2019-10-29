TOP NEWS »

Devendra Fadnavis: Shiv Sena not promised chief minister's post for 2.5 years

Updated : October 29, 2019 02:05 PM IST

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the Shiv Sena was not promised the CM's post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was formalised before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Amid the ongoing tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sena over sharing of power in the next state government, Fadnavis also asserted that he will be the chief minister for another five years.
The BJP-led alliance will provide a "stable and efficient" government for next five years, he said.
