Devendra Fadnavis said in 2019 that he'll be back and does it

Uddhav Thackeray tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Wednesday and with this stage is set for Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis to start his third stint as the chief of the state. But in a deft move, BJP gave the CM's post to Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde,

Earlier, with the help of Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde and his posse of over 40 MLAs, Fadnavis was supposed to take oath as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra soon.

While Fadnavis had been the Chief Minister of the state from 2014 to 2019, his second stint was short-lived when Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena withdrew its support and Fadnavis lost the numbers he needed to reach a majority. But three years later, Fadnavis has taken his revenge for being reduced to a chief minister for just three days.

A video clip of Fadnavis from December 2019 is going viral on social media in which he is seen saying, “Like sea waves I will be back.”

Born in Nagpur to a Hindu Brahmin family, Fadnavis did his early schooling in Indira Convent, before shifting to Saraswati Vidyalaya. Then, he took his graduation in law from Government Law College, Nagpur University. He then took a post-graduate degree in Business Management and a diploma in Methods and Techniques of Project Management from DSE-German Foundation for International Development, Berlin, Germany.

Fadnavis started his political career in the 1990s, and was a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and became a corporator at the age of 22. In just five years, Fadnavis became the youngest mayor of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation and became the second-youngest mayor in the history of India. Currently, Fadnavis is representing Nagpur South West in the Maharashtra state assembly.

Fadnavis’s political acumen helped him secure the post of legislative party leader. He was appointed as the Chief Minister on October 31, 2014, the second-youngest leader in the state to hold the coveted post. But in 2019 after a disagreement over appointments led to the Shiv Sena withdrawing from the BJP alliance and Fadnavis was forced to resign within three days of assuming the CM's post for the second time.