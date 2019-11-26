TOP NEWS »

Devendra Fadnavis quits as chief minister ahead of SC-ordered floor test, Uddhav Thackeray picked to be next CM

Updated : November 26, 2019 11:30 PM IST

While state NCP chief Jayant Patil proposed Thackeray's name as "the (next) chief minister", the State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat seconded the proposal.
The BJP with 105 MLAs is the single largest party while Sena's 56 MLAs along with the NCP and Congress' 54 and 44 legislators, respectively.
Fadnavis handed over his resignation to the Governor after he announced his decision at a crowded news conference in Mumbai.
Devendra Fadnavis quits as chief minister ahead of SC-ordered floor test, Uddhav Thackeray picked to be next CM
