There has been a war of words between the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party over allegations of corruption leveled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Both the political factions are countering each other's claims.

Deshmukh has claimed that he was in the hospital from February 5 to 15 and then in-home quarantine till February 27. On the other hand, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the police records of VIP movement show that Deshmukh went to the Sahyadri Guest House on February 17 and Mantralaya on February 24. "He was in-home quarantine from February 15-27 but met officers, he wasn't in isolation. I feel Sharad Pawar Sahab wasn't briefed properly yesterday," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis has also sought time from Union Home Secretary to meet him and hand him over 6.3 GB of data of call recordings and some documents pertaining to the alleged transfer posting racket of IPS and non-IPS officers of Maharashtra Police.

Firm on his stand, Deshmukh claimed, "Over past few days, false reports are doing rounds in media. I was hospitalised from February 5-15 after testing COVID positive on February 5. I got discharged on February 15 and was home quarantine for 10 days. Hence on February 15, I came to Mumbai via private plane. As per the doctor's advice, I used to visit the park late at night for Pranayama thereon. I attended a few virtual meetings in Nagpur hospital and later during the home quarantine. A few officers visited me at home for briefing prior to the Budget Session on March 1."

Deshmukh claimed that he stepped out of his home on February 28 for the first time for official work. "I am sharing all this so that people are not misguided," said Anil Deshmukh.

On Monday, IPS officer Param Bir Singh had moved the Supreme Court seeking direction for immediate "unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair" CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Deshmukh. In his plea to the apex court, Singh, a 1988 batch IPS officer also sought quashing of the order transferring him from the post of Mumbai CP alleging it to be arbitrary and illegal.

In his eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh had on Saturday claimed Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels. Singh had also alleged in the letter that Deshmukh had called Mumbai police API Sachin Waze, now suspended, around mid-February at the minister's official residence and told him to collect Rs 100 crore a month.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar backed Deshmukh. He said, "Deshmukh was admitted to a Nagpur hospital between February 5 and February 15 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was being analysed from February 15 to 27."

"All (state) government records also say that for the entire three weeks, he (Deshmukh) was not in Bombay (Mumbai). He was in Nagpur, which is his hometown. That's why in such a situation, the question (of seeking resignation) does not arise, Pawar had said.