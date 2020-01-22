#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
Despite protests, CAA will not be withdrawn: Amit Shah

Updated : January 22, 2020 09:24 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Citizenship Amendment Act will not be scrapped despite the protests over it.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that the Congress is shelling out money for arson and protests over the CAA.
Shah claimed that during the Rajasthan assembly elections, the Congress had advocated citizenship to Hindus from Pakistan.
