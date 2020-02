The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the February 8 assembly elections with 28-points programme.

The manifesto said the AAP government will come out with a 'deshbhakti' curriculum and also speaks about long-pending demands of Delhi Jan Lokpal and Delhi Swaraj Bill along with the full statehood.

Doorstep ration delivery, language status to Bhojpuri, the appointment of 'safai karamcharis' have also found place in AAP's election manifesto.

The 28-point programme of the AAP also includes pursuing the central government for the inclusion of Bhojpuri into the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

AAP promises new appointment of 'safai karamcharis' in the city and Rs 1 crore compensation to families of decreased Safai Karamcharis who die while performing their duty.