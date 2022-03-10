Dera Bassi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Dera Bassi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Dera Bassi is an assembly constituency in the Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Dera Bassi legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Dera Bassi was won by Narinder Kumar Sharma of the SAD. He defeated INC's Deepinder Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's N K Sharma.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Narinder Kumar Sharma garnered 70792 votes, securing 39.74 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1921 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.08 percent.

The total number of voters in the Dera Bassi constituency stands at 287622 with 136706 male voters and 150890 female voters.

The Dera Bassi constituency has a literacy level of 90.13 percent.