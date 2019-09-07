#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Deputy commissioner in Karnataka resigns, says building blocks of democracy compromised

Updated : September 07, 2019 12:13 PM IST

Karnataka IAS officer S Sasikanth Senthil submitted his resignation from the service on Friday, telling 'friends' in a letter that the "fundamental building blocks of democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner".
He said the resignation was not in any way connected to any event or a particular person.
Senthil also said he felt the coming days will present extremely difficult challenges to the basic fabric of the nation.
cnbc two logos
