Deputy chief minister for the fourth time: The return of Ajit Pawar
Updated : December 30, 2019 05:01 PM IST
Pawar was the deputy CM twice in the 15-year regime of Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra during 1999-2014.
Ajit Pawar took the plunge into electoral politics by contesting a by-election in 1991 from the Baramati Assembly seat and has since retained the family bastion seven times in a row.
