Deoria Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Deoria Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Deoria Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting result of Deoria constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Deoria is an assembly constituency in the Deoria district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Deoria legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Deoria Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Deoria was won by Janmejai Singh of the BJP. He defeated SP's J P Jaiswal. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Janmejai Singh.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Janmejai Singh garnered 88030 votes, securing 48.03 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 46236 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 25.23 percent.
The total number of voters in the Deoria constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Deoria constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
