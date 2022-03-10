0

Deoprayag Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Deoprayag Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com
Mini

Deoprayag Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Deoprayag constituency of Uttarakhand including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Deoprayag is an assembly constituency in the Tehri Garhwal district, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand.
The Deoprayag legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Deoprayag was won by Vinod Kandari of the BJP. He defeated IND's Diwakar Bhatt.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by IND's Mantri Prasad Naithani.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Vinod Kandari garnered 13,824 votes, securing 31.75 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3,499 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.04 percent.
The total number of voters in the Deoprayag constituency stands at 86,070 with 43,738 male voters and 42,328 female voters.
