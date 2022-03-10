Deoband Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Deoband Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Deoband is an assembly constituency in the Saharanpur district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Deoband legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Deoband was won by Brijesh of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Majid Ali.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Rajendra Singh Rana.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Brijesh garnered 102244 votes, securing 43.64 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 29400 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.55 percent.

The total number of voters in the Deoband constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Deoband constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.