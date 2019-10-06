Demonstrations in Aizawl against Citizenship Bill, Amit Shah assures safety of Mizos through provisions
Updated : October 06, 2019 02:00 PM IST
Hundreds of Mizos wearing traditional mourning shawls (pawn dum) spread out across Aizawl city on Saturday in protest demonstrations against the government’s proposed move to reintroduce Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 (CAB).
The Joint NGO Coordination Committee gave out a release stating that the home minister has assured of bringing in provisions under the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to ensure the safety of the Mizos.
At the fourth North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) conclave held in Guwahati recently, Shah, while addressing the fears of the regional allies of the BJP, said the proposed bill would not affect the special provisions for northeastern states under Article 371.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more