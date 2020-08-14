Politics Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris hit by 'birther' conspiracy theory Updated : August 14, 2020 08:42 AM IST Former US President Barack Obama was also hit by a birther movement, where his opponents questioned about the origin of his birth. Trump did not give his opinion on it but acknowledged that he has heard about such claims circulating on social media that Harris is not eligible to be the president of the United States. As per the Constitution, the president needs to be born in the United States. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply