TOP NEWS »

#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Democratic debate: Fiery exchanges over costs of health care between contenders

Updated : September 13, 2019 08:13 AM IST

The top White House hopefuls faced off for the first time alongside seven other candidates who are under increasing pressure to break out of the pack.
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker called Trump a racist.
President Donald Trump predicted the Democratic nominee would ultimately be Biden, Warren or Sanders.
Democratic debate: Fiery exchanges over costs of health care between contenders
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Google to pay 1 billion euro fine to end French tax fraud probe

Google to pay 1 billion euro fine to end French tax fraud probe

Google pays France over $1 billion in tax fraud case

Google pays France over $1 billion in tax fraud case

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV