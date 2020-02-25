  • SENSEX
Democrat Bernie Sanders slams Trump for selling weapons to India

Updated : February 25, 2020 02:34 PM IST

Instead of selling USD 3 billion in weapons to enrich Raytheon, Boeing and Lockheed, the United States should be partnering with India to fight climate change, Sanders said in a tweet, the first by a Democratic presidential candidate on Trump's India visit.
According to the US State Department, India plays a vital role in the US vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.
