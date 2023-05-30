Here’s why Telangana’s KT Rama Rao feels delimitation will bring injustice to southern states

Southern states would suffer a “gross injustice” if delimitation of Lok Sabha seats were to be taken up after 2026, as the population of northern states have comparatively risen over the decades, pointed out BRS leader and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao said on Tuesday.

Rao appealed to people and leaders of southern states cutting across political affiliations to unite and raise their voice against this.

His remarks comes amid reports that the BJP-led government at the Centre would likely take up the delimitation process if the BJP retains power in 2024 general elections.

He stated that delimitation was unfair to southern states, which controlled their populations over the decades moving ahead with progressive policies, while northern states would benefit even though they did not control their population despite Centre’s repeated appeals.

“The irony of the situation is those States that have not heeded the Centre’s decision on population control will now have the last laugh. This is indeed a travesty and a tragedy of it does come true as the Southern States have been best performers on all fronts post-independence,” he said.

The comments come in the wake of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, whose Lok Sabha chamber can seat 888 members as against the current 543 members. The new Rajya Sabha can house 384 members as compared to the old one’s 250.

The Census 2021, which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is reportedly likely to begin and would be the basis of a delimitation exercise.

According to the 84th Amendment of the Constitution, the constituency borders were frozen until the first census after 2026, or at least until after 2031. The 1971 Census continues to serve as the foundation for the current Lok Sabha seat allocation. At present, the lower house of Parliament has 543 seats.

Rama Rao, in a press release, said the southern states that adhered to the policies of the Centre and controlled the population with a progressive mindset are likely to suffer "severe injustice" with the population-based delimitation.