    Here’s why Telangana’s KT Rama Rao feels delimitation will bring injustice to southern states
    By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023 9:40:22 PM IST (Published)

    Southern states would suffer a “gross injustice” if delimitation of Lok Sabha seats were to be taken up after 2026, as the population of northern states have comparatively risen over the decades, pointed out BRS leader and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao said on Tuesday.

    Southern states would suffer a “gross injustice” if delimitation of Lok Sabha seats were to be taken up after 2026, as the population of northern states have comparatively risen over the decades, pointed out BRS leader and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao said on Tuesday.

    Rao appealed to people and leaders of southern states cutting across political affiliations to unite and raise their voice against this.
    His remarks comes amid reports that the BJP-led government at the Centre would likely take up the delimitation process if the BJP retains power in 2024 general elections.
