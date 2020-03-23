  • SENSEX
Delhi's per capita income about three times higher than national average: Manish Sisodia

Updated : March 23, 2020 07:21 PM IST

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia presented the first annual budget of the Kejriwal government's second term, worth Rs 65,000 crore for the financial year 2020-21.
The per capita income of Delhi at Rs 3,89,143 in 2019-20, registered an increase of 8.57 per cent over the per capita income of Rs 3,58,430 in 2018-19.
The contribution of Delhi to the national gross domestic product (GDP) also increased from 3.97 per cent in 2014-15 to 4.20 per cent in 2019-20.
