Delhi's per capita income about three times higher than national average: Manish Sisodia

The per capita income of Delhi was Rs 3,89,143 in 2019-20, about three times higher than the national average, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said presenting the annual budget at the state assembly on Monday.

Invoking Kejriwal's model of governance in his budget speech, Sisosdia said that at 8.18 per cent in last five years, the gross state domestic product (GSDP) marked the sound economic health of Delhi.

At constant prices, Delhi's economy is expected to grow at the rate of 7.42 per cent in 2019-20, "much higher" than the all-India growth rate of 5 per cent, he said.

Sisodia presented the first annual budget of the Kejriwal government's second term, worth Rs 65,000 crore for the financial year 2020-21.

The per capita income of Delhi at Rs 3,89,143 in 2019-20, registered an increase of 8.57 per cent over the per capita income of Rs 3,58,430 in 2018-19, he said.

"The per capita income of Delhi has gone up by 44 per cent since 2015-16 when it was Rs 2,70,261. The per capita income of Delhi is about three times higher than the national average, which is estimated to be Rs 134,432 in 2019-20," he said.

The contribution of Delhi to the national gross domestic product (GDP) also increased from 3.97 per cent in 2014-15 to 4.20 per cent in 2019-20 though the city's population accounted for only 1.49 per cent of the total population of the country, the deputy chief minister said.

The per capita expenditure of the Delhi government through budgetary transactions also increased from Rs 19,004 in 2015-16 to Rs 31,841 in 2020-21.

Delhi's GSDP is expected to grow at a rate of more than 10.48 per cent during the year 2019-20, which will increase to Rs 8,56,112 crore from Rs 7,74,870 crore in the previous year, he said.

The Delhi government's budget estimates of Rs 65,000 crore in 2020-21 is 8.33 per cent higher than the budget estimates of Rs 60,000 crore in 2019-20 and 18.61 percent over revised estimates of Rs 54,800 crore in 2019-20.