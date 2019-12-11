Politics
Delhi's air quality slips into 'severe' category
Updated : December 11, 2019 01:34 PM IST
The air quality index (AQI) in the city bordered "severe" levels at 399 at 8:41 am. By 10:40 am, it had entered the severe category and was recorded at 402.
The air quality remained in the "very poor" category in the national capital for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday as the cold weather and calm winds allowed accumulation of pollutants.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more