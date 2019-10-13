#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Delhi's air quality poor, but better than the last few years

Updated : October 13, 2019 06:16 PM IST

The worsening air quality in Delhi has now firmly entered the poor category with an overall air quality index (AQI) score of 266 on Sunday with the only consolation being that pollution is not as bad as that of previous years.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) held a meeting recently with industrial stakeholders to discuss the action plan for Delhi NCR during upcoming winter.
It was pointed out to the stakeholders that unpaved roads, industrial emissions, waste burning, and heavy commercial vehicles are major sources of pollution in these areas.
