Politics
Delhi's air quality poor again, likely to worsen further
Updated : December 01, 2019 08:28 PM IST
The air quality in the national capital turned poor again on Sunday, primarily due to slow wind speed, and is likely to dip further.
The air quality index of the national capital read 250 at 4 pm on Sunday, up from Saturday's 193.
The government's air quality monitor, SAFAR, also said that the AQI is likely to deteriorate marginally—to higher end of the poor category on Monday.
