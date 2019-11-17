Politics
Delhi's air quality improving as stubble burning subsides, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Updated : November 17, 2019 01:27 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday again said that the air pollution in the national capital is due to stubble burning and added as the farm fires are coming to an end, the air quality is improving.
Delhi government's Dialogue and Development Commission vice-chairman Jasmine Shah shared a tweet with pictures showing that the air quality in Delhi is improving as the stubble burning reduces.
